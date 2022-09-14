SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $93,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 265,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,473,000 after purchasing an additional 161,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,978,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

