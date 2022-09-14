Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Sells $1,453,804.28 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $217.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.34.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 391.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

