South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth $930,000. 27.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

South Plains Financial Price Performance

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 25,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $664,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,931,146.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

South Plains Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

