S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Increased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 2.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $356.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.01. The firm has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

