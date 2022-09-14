SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 111,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,993,992 shares.The stock last traded at $50.44 and had previously closed at $50.58.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

