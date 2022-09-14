SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,090,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 3.7 %
MDY opened at $443.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.14 and its 200-day moving average is $455.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.