Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 0.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ SNPS opened at $323.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.
Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
