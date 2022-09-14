Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) is Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,096 shares during the period. Synovus Financial makes up 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.