Teton Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSSC opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

