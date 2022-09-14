Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,669.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

