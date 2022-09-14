Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Baader Bank INC

Baader Bank INC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $162.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.77 and its 200-day moving average is $169.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.