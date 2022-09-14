The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 299.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

