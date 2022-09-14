The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Baader Bank INC

Baader Bank INC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank INC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Progressive by 1,254.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Stock Down 1.9 %

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $126.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $129.76.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

