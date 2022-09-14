The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,740 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $28,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $230.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

