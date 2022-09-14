TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises approximately 2.3% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. abrdn plc acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $19,186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $17,051,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $4,232,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $20,262,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.
TotalEnergies Stock Down 2.4 %
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.