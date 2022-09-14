UBS Group Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $57.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group to $57.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kroger has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Kroger by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 221,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after acquiring an additional 132,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.



