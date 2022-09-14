Upfront Ventures Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Upfront Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,624,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,000. ThredUp comprises approximately 64.1% of Upfront Ventures Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDUP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ThredUp by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 132,732 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in ThredUp by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ThredUp by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in ThredUp by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 90,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 40,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

TDUP stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $299.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.33.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. ThredUp’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ThredUp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

