Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $52.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

