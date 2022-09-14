Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

