Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 227.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

