VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the August 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VirTra Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. VirTra has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Get VirTra alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 46.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.