Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $199.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $377.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

