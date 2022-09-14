Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Position Boosted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Vontier makes up 1.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Vontier were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Vontier Stock Down 5.5 %

VNT opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

