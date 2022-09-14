ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,088,000 after buying an additional 2,087,230 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819,550 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,786,000 after buying an additional 948,948 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ZIM opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
