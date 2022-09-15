18,100 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $246.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

