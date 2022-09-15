19,734 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ITT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after buying an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,055,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 371,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.60. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

