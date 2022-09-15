31,421 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,421 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $251.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $146.40 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.59.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.