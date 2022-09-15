5,796,562 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,796,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $982,517,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 548.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.64.

Shares of MTB opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.40.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

