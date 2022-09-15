A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, an increase of 167.3% from the August 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMKBY. Citigroup downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28,830.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $10.81 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 62.37%. The company had revenue of $21.65 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

