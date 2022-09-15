AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, an increase of 1,743.1% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AACAY stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AAC Technologies has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $5.27.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AAC Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

