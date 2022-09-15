AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $11.08

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $11.40. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 7,461 shares traded.

ABCL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of -1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 18.21%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at $639,976,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $267,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 103.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 262,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 133,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 108.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 121,762 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $851,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

