ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 1,762.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAVMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.20 ($11.43) to €11.10 ($11.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.76) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($13.52) price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.80 ($14.08) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

