abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLFPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered abrdn from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded abrdn from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $190.60.

abrdn Stock Performance

abrdn stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. abrdn has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

