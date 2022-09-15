abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Update

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

abrdn Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPY opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. abrdn has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

