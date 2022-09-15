Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPYGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Absa Group Price Performance

Absa Group stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.49.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.

Featured Articles

