Absolute Software’s (ABST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

ABST opened at C$14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,663.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of C$8.81 and a 52-week high of C$16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$717.10 million and a PE ratio of -23.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.54.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

