Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Up 87.4% in August

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the August 15th total of 72,100 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 493,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aclarion Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACON opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03. Aclarion has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aclarion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

