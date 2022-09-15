ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.50

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.50 and traded as low as $32.87. ACNB shares last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 14,254 shares changing hands.

ACNB Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $282.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.88 million for the quarter.

ACNB Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at ACNB

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In other ACNB news, Director Scott L. Kelley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $29,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,386.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott L. Kelley purchased 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,119 shares in the company, valued at $677,386.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ACNB by 16,530.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACNB by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ACNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.