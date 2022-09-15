Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.33. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 226,758 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Featured Articles

