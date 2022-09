AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $160.58

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.58 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.40). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 5,333 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £30.41 million and a P/E ratio of -28.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AdEPT Technology Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

