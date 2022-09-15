ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Update

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

ADF Group Price Performance

ADF Group stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. ADF Group has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

