adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the August 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of adidas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 13.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18. adidas has a 52 week low of $68.99 and a 52 week high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Analysts predict that adidas will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADDYY shares. Societe Generale cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on adidas from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on adidas from €205.00 ($209.18) to €190.00 ($193.88) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.13.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

