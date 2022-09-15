adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYYGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the August 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of adidas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 13.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18. adidas has a 52 week low of $68.99 and a 52 week high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Analysts predict that adidas will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADDYY shares. Societe Generale cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on adidas from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on adidas from €205.00 ($209.18) to €190.00 ($193.88) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.13.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

