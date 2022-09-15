Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,448,827 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,115,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Adobe by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,387,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,353,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $371.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.76. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

