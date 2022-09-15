ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Down 39.6% in August

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the August 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

ADSEW stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 252.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 47,166 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 467,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 186,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $737,000.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

Featured Articles

