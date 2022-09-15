Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.85

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.85 and traded as high as C$11.33. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$11.31, with a volume of 844,835 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.88.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.8400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total transaction of C$573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,263,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,480,443.44. In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total transaction of C$573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,263,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,480,443.44. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$255,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,322,902.30. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,730,552 over the last ninety days.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

