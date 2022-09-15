Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Up 86.6% in August

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the August 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 232.0 days.
Adyen Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Adyen stock opened at $1,377.66 on Thursday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,170.04 and a 1 year high of $3,300.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,629.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,659.06.
