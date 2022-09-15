Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Up 86.6% in August

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the August 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 232.0 days.

Adyen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $1,377.66 on Thursday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,170.04 and a 1 year high of $3,300.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,629.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,659.06.

About Adyen

Further Reading

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

