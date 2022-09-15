Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $751.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

A number of research analysts recently commented on AERI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.