Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 6.8%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 86,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,306,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AFRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their price objective on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.
Affirm Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27.
Institutional Trading of Affirm
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,435,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
Further Reading
