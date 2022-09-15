Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,000 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 949,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Afya Price Performance

Shares of AFYA opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Afya has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Afya

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

