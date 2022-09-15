Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,000 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 949,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Afya Stock Performance

Shares of Afya stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99. Afya has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Afya alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFYA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Trading of Afya

About Afya

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Afya by 93.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Afya in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Afya in the first quarter worth $30,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Afya in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Afya in the second quarter worth $160,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.